Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. 71,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.