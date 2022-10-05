VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stock Position Cut by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 2.42% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,822. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57.

