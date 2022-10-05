Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

