V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

