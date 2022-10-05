Universe.XYZ Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Universe.XYZ has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $43,272.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe.XYZ’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Universe.XYZ’s total supply is 1,135,000,000 coins. Universe.XYZ’s official website is universe.xyz. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

