United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Up 7.9%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.18. 31,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 75,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

United Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

