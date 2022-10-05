Unifty (NIF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,950.00

Unifty (NIF) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $138,950.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

