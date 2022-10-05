Uniform Fiscal Object Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,523.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm.“UFO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

