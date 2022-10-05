UltrAlpha Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (UAT)

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UltrAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UltrAlpha coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltrAlpha Profile

UltrAlpha was first traded on July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. The official message board for UltrAlpha is medium.com/@UAT_official. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltrAlpha is ultralpha.io/#/home.

UltrAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltrAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UltrAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

