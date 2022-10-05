Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,214 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

