Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 158,756 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

