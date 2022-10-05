Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 2.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.24.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.18. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

