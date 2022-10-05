Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,664,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

