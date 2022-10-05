Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

