Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

