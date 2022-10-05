UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.05

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.05 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 59.18 ($0.72). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 2,125,156 shares traded.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.37 million and a PE ratio of 220.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.92.

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In related news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

