UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.05

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.05 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 59.18 ($0.72). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 2,125,156 shares traded.
UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.37 million and a PE ratio of 220.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.92.
UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About UK Commercial Property REIT
UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.
