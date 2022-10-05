Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $159,641.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $159,641.00 and $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007699 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UBEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

