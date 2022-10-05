Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.