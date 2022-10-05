Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.50. The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 112,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,671,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 591,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

