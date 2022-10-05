Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 8.8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.80. 13,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 906,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

