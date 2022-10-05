Truist Financial Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 702,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 121,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

