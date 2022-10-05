TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.47. TrueCar shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 305,023 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

TrueCar Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 78.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 924,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 405,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 260,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

