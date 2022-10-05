Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYBT opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26.
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
