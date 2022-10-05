Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 19536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

