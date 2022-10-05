TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 444,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 176,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 15,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

