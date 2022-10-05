Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average volume of 1,391 call options.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 25,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,210. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.