Traders Buy High Volume of Comcast Put Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 78,892 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 28,177 put options.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,226,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

