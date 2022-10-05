TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 57,852 shares of company stock worth $103,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

