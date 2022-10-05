Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $7.26. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 20,138 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $130.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Articles

