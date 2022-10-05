Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 892 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,588. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.