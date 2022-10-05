Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.