Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 2,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,296,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $326,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.86. 43,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

