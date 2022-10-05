Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 553,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,092,456. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

