Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

