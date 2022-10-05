Tnf LLC Sells 832 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.36. 112,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.