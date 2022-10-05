Tnf LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,049,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 27,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.