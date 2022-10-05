Tnf LLC Sells 19,718 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

