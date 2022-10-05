Tnf LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tnf LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 997.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of IJS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,438. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
