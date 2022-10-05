Tnf LLC Has $15.06 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. 9,339,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.