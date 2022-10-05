Tnf LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,179 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. 1,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,842. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

