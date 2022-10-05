TimeScale Financial Inc. Trims Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 231,497 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 283,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

