TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.
HYG traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. 745,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,707,574. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
