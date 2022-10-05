TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.99. 44,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.60.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

