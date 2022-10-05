TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in Oracle by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Oracle by 131.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 51,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,106. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.