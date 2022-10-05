TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. 40,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

