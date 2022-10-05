Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.07

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $27.80. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 20,389 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $233.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,112 shares of company stock worth $56,430 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

