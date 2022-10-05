The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 396.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $217.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,974. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.57 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.