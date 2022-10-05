The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Down 1.1%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 895 ($10.81). Approximately 35,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 66,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($10.94).

The Scottish Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 885.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 863.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The Scottish Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.10. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.