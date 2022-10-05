The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

RTL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Necessity Retail REIT

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

