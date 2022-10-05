The LoveChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.58 Million (LOV)

The LoveChain (LOV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. The LoveChain has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The LoveChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The LoveChain Profile

The LoveChain’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain. The official website for The LoveChain is www.thelovechain.io.

Buying and Selling The LoveChain

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

